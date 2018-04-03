US troops could soon be pulled out of Syria, Donald Trump says

Independent.ie

President Donald Trump has said a decision to pull US troops out of Syria could be made “very quickly”.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/us-troops-could-soon-be-pulled-out-of-syria-donald-trump-says-36772067.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article36772066.ece/73bdd/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_68ec0a80-3c9d-49d9-be60-280c9e707322_1