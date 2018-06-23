US to send caskets to North Korea to return war remains

Independent.ie

The US military plans to send 215 caskets to North Korea to begin the process of returning the remains of American soldiers missing since the 1950-53 Korean War, reports in South Korea say.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/us-to-send-caskets-to-north-korea-to-return-war-remains-37040781.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article37040779.ece/c96b0/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_98f9bbb2-66cf-402f-a995-305fd4266b3f_1