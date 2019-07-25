News World News

US to resume federal executions for first time since 2003

Five inmates are scheduled to be executed after a previous policy during the presidency of Barack Obama was overturned.

Cell windows (Andrew Parsons/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

The US Justice Department has said it will carry out executions of federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003.

The department says five inmates will be executed, starting in December.

In 2014, then-president Barack Obama directed the department to conduct a review of capital punishment and issues surrounding lethal injection drugs.

That review resulted in what effectively was a freeze on executions.

The department said the Bureau of Prisons has completed the review and the executions can continue.

