US Supreme Court preserves women’s access to abortion pill

The Supreme Court has preserved women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.

On Friday the justices granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone.

They are appealing a lower court ruling that would roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone.

The drug has been approved for use in the US since 2000 and more than five million people have used it.

Mifepristone is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, in more than half of all abortions in the US.