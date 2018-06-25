US supreme court declines to hear Making A Murderer case

The court’s decision not to take the case leaves in place a lower court ruling against Brendan Dassey.

Dassey was 16 years old when he confessed to Wisconsin authorities that he’d joined his uncle in raping and murdering photographer Teresa Halbach before burning her body in a bonfire in 2005.

The US supreme court (AP)

His attorneys said he is borderline intellectually disabled and was pressured into a false confession. They wanted his confession thrown out and a new trial ordered.