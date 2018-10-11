Stocks have opened modestly lower on Wall Street following volatile trading in Asia and Europe.

US stocks fall after volatile trading in Asia and Europe

US markets are coming off their steepest losses in eight months but a report showing only a modest rise in consumer prices seemed to calm investors just before markets opened.

Tech stocks, which were hit hard on Wednesday, fell slightly in early trading. Apple shares fell 1.2%.

Asian stock markets were hit by volatile trading (AP)

Earnings season is getting under way, and Delta Air Lines shares rose 3.8% after the airline beat profit expectations.

The S&P 500 index fell four points, or 0.1%, to 2,781 in early trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 101 points, or 0.4%, to 25,497. The Nasdaq composite rose less than a point to 7,422.

Bond prices rose while the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.17%.

