US stand on waiving virus vaccine patents is no ‘magic bullet’, says EU

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda, left, speaks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during an EU summit round table meeting at the Crystal Palace in Porto, Portugal (Francisco Seco/Pool/AP)

European Union leaders have cranked up their criticism of the US call to waive Covid-19 vaccine patents, arguing on Saturday that the move would bring no short or mid-term relief.

Instead, they urged Washington to lift export restrictions if it wants to have a global impact on the pandemic.

EU Council president Charles Michel, speaking on the second day of an EU summit in Portugal, said: “We don’t think, in the short term, that it’s the magic bullet.”

And French President Emmanuel Macron insisted that giving any priority to a discussion on intellectual property rights would be “a false debate”.

French President Emmanuel Macron said a discussion of intellectual property rights would be 'a false debate' (Francisco Seco/Pool/AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron said a discussion of intellectual property rights would be 'a false debate' (Francisco Seco/Pool/AP)

Instead, they joined previous EU calls for President Joe Biden to start boosting US vaccine exports to contain the global coronavirus crisis, insisting that is the most urgent need.

“We encourage all the partners to facilitate the export of (vaccine) doses,” said Mr Michel.

While the US has kept a tight lid on exports of American-made vaccines so it can inoculate its own population first, the EU has become the world’s leading provider, allowing about as many doses to go outside the 27-nation bloc as are kept for its 446 million inhabitants.

The EU has distributed about 200 million doses within the bloc while about the same amount has been exported abroad to almost 90 countries.

“First of all, you must open up,” said Mr Macron. “In the United States, in the United Kingdom, 100% of what has been produced has been used in the domestic market.”

He added that “first of all, the Anglo Saxons must stop their bans on exports”.

The EU is trying to regain the diplomatic initiative on vaccines (Francisco Seco/Pool/AP)

The EU is trying to regain the diplomatic initiative on vaccines (Francisco Seco/Pool/AP)

The EU is trying to regain the diplomatic initiative on vaccines after Mr Biden put it on the back foot with his surprising endorsement of lifting patent protections on Covid-19 vaccines, seeking to solve the problem of getting jabs to people in poorer countries.

Mr Macron and other EU leaders have insisted that first of all production capacity must be ramped up by, among other things, reconverting factories so they can quickly start producing vaccines through a transfer of technology. Developed nations should also increase vaccine donations to poorer countries.

Only after that, Mr Macron said, can the debate on patent waivers start having an impact.

“Today, there is not a factory in the world that cannot produce doses for poor countries because of a patent issue,” he added.

PA Media