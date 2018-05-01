The father of a student killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school is suing the armed officer who stood outside the building as people were massacred within.

US shooting victim’s father sues deputy who did not enter school

Meadow Pollack was among the 17 killed on Valentine’s Day in a freshman building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Her father, Andrew Pollack, said Scot Peterson, the former sheriff’s deputy and the school’s resource officer, is his main target in the wrongful death lawsuit filed on Monday in Broward County. I filed a wrongful death suit against Deputy Peterson today. I want to expose that coward so bad. Where ever he goes I want people to recognize him and say that's one of the cowards of Broward. The SRO that let those children and teachers die on the 3rd floor! — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) April 30, 2018 “He let my daughter get shot nine times at point-blank range,” Mr Pollack told the Miami Herald.

“He had the opportunity to go in and instead, let all those people get murdered.” The lawsuit also names 19-year-old shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz; the estate of Cruz’s mother, who died in November; and James and Kimberly Snead, the couple who took Cruz in after his mother died.

It also names three behavioural and mental health facilities that evaluated Cruz at some point before the shooting. Mr Peterson, 54, was suspended with pay and then immediately resigned and retired on February 23, when video surveillance footage from the school showed he never entered the building when the gunfire began.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel condemned Mr Peterson’s actions, saying he should have gone inside. “Peterson is my main target,” Mr Pollack said. “He could have stopped it. Could have saved my kid.

“Nobody should be able to not do their job, receive a pension and ride off into the sunset.”

The lawsuit details Cruz’s troubled life, saying the teen “suffered from severe mental illness and was prone to violence”.

When Cruz arrived at the high school on February 14, the lawsuit claims a “pusillanimous” Peterson “cowered in a safe location between two concrete walls” as the gunman “rained bullets upon the teachers and students”. I am not doing this to get famous, I am doing this so no family ever again has to feel the way my family feels. There are no excuses! We must have proper security in every school in America! I will not stop until that is accomplished. We must #FixIt! #MeadowsMovement pic.twitter.com/Hz6v9S9vrI — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) April 11, 2018 Mr Peterson, a 33-year veteran law enforcement officer, responded to critics in a statement issued by attorney Joseph DiRuzzo shortly after the shooting.

“Allegations that Mr Peterson was a coward and that his performance, under the circumstances, failed to meet the standards of police officers are patently untrue,” the statement said. Mr Pollack said he wants to let people know that Mr Peterson is a “coward”.

“My daughter died crawling by a doorway — shielding a classmate who also ended up dying — waiting for someone to come help her. Help never came.”

