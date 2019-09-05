A US service member and a Romanian soldier have been killed in a Taliban suicide car bombing in Kabul, the Nato Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan said.

US service member and Romanian soldier killed in Kabul car bombing, says Nato

The statement gave no details, simply saying they were killed in action in the Afghan capital on Thursday.

The name of the US service member was being withheld for 24 hours until the family was notified in accordance with Pentagon policy.

Resolute Support forces remove a destroyed vehicle after a car bomb explosion in Kabul (Rahmat Gul/AP)

The Romanian soldier was also not identified.

Afghan officials said the suicide car bombing at a checkpoint in an area close to the Resolute Support mission and the US embassy in Kabul also killed at least 10 civilians.

