Friday 9 February 2018

US Senate passes budget agreement to end government shutdown

The vote was earlier blocked by Republican senator Rand Paul.

Senator Rand Paul earlier blocked the vote
By Associated Press

The US Senate has passed a bipartisan budget agreement and spending bill to reopen the shuttered federal government.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives.

Senators voted 71-28 to approve the deal, overcoming objections from Republican fiscal conservatives who say the bill marks a return to unchecked deficit spending.

The bill stalled in the Senate on Thursday night when one of the opponents, Republican Rand Paul, refused to allow a speedy vote.

Mr Paul’s protest forced Congress to miss a midnight deadline for passing a funding measure to keep the government operating.

