US Senate approves 500bn-dollar coronavirus aid package

A near-500 billion dollar (£403bn) coronavirus aid package has been approved by the US Senate, after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing.

The package now goes to the House of Representatives.

Passage was swift and unanimous, despite opposition from conservative Republicans, and President Donald Trump tweeted his support, pledging to sign it into law.

“The Senate is continuing to stand by the American people,” said Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

PA Media