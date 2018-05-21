US Secretary of State threatens Iran with worst sanctions yet

Mr Pompeo called for a new nuclear agreement with Iran following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

He said the Trump administration prefers for it to be a treaty that is ratified by Congress.

We ask the Iranian people: do you want your country to be known as a co-conspirator with #Hizballah, #Hamas, #Taliban, and #alQaeda? The United States says you deserve better. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 21, 2018

Mr Pompeo set out a list of 12 “basic requirements” for Iran that he says should be included in the deal.