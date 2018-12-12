School officials have taken steps to support a US middle-school student who reportedly has been bullied for the past two years because his last name is Trump.

US school moves to protect student who is bullied because his name is Trump

Brandywine School District officials said Joshua Trump’s parents raised concerns about their son’s safety last week with staff at Talley Middle School in Wilmington, Delaware.

Officials agreed to allow Joshua to ride on a different school bus, but on his first ride on his new bus, other students “inappropriately repeated his last name multiple times”.

Official addressed the incident and say the school is providing additional support for Joshua, including mentoring, social and emotional support.

He has been given a name change in the database so that all staff refer to him by his father’s surname, Berto, instead of his mother’s surname, Trump.

Donald Trump became US president-elect in 2016, taking office in January 2017.

