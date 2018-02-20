News World News

Tuesday 20 February 2018

US prosecutors file new charge against man as part of Russia probe

Alex Van Der Zwaan is accused of lying to investigators about his interactions with Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign aide indicted on money laundering charges last year.

Charges have been filed against Alex Van Der Zwaan (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A charging document filed in federal court in Washington accuses Alex Van Der Zwaan of one charge of making false statements. The information was filed ahead of a plea hearing scheduled for later on Tuesday.

The court filing said Van Der Zwaan lied to investigators about his interactions with Rick Gates.

Gates, a former Trump campaign aide, was indicted last year on charges of conspiracy to launder money and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

Mr Mueller is investigating Russian election interference and links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Press Association

