President Donald Trump has made light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.

US president tweets picture of Trump Tower looming over Greenland

Mr Trump joked on Twitter: “I promise not to do this to Greenland!”

The president acknowledged on Sunday that he was “strategically” interested in such a deal, but said it was not a priority of his administration.

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

He told reporters: “It’s not number one on the burner.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said Greenland is not for sale and that Mr Trump’s idea of buying it is “an absurd discussion”.

