US policeman guilty of manslaughter after shooting motorist

A Florida police officer has been found guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a stranded black motorist.

A Florida police officer has been found guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a stranded black motorist.

Nouman Raja is the first officer in the state to be convicted of an on-duty shooting in 30 years. He has since been fired.

A jury found Raja guilty on Thursday in the October 2015 shooting of 31-year-old Corey Jones. Raja now faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced.

Nouman Raja is the first Floridan officer to be convicted of an on-duty shooting in 30 years (Lannis Waters/Palm Beach Post/AP)

Raja was in plain clothes and driving an unmarked white van in the dark when he drove the wrong way up a highway off ramp to Jones’s broken down vehicle.

Prosecutors said an audio recording reveals Raja never identified himself and approached Jones aggressively, making him believe he was being robbed.

They say that caused Jones to pull his legally possessed handgun. Raja then shot him repeatedly.

Lawyers for Raja, who is of South Asian descent, had said he identified himself and justifiably shot Jones because he feared for his life.

Press Association