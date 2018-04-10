News World News

Tuesday 10 April 2018

US police arrest boy, 12, walking down street with loaded AR-15 rifle

A police officer with the seized weapons (Philadelphia Police/Twitter)
By Associated Press Reporter

Police in Philadelphia have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was walking down a street with a loaded AR-15 rifle.

The arrest happened during the weekend and authorities said a 19-year-old man carrying a handgun was also arrested.

The police department posted a picture on Twitter of an officer with the seized guns.

The 19-year-old faces charges including terroristic threatening and corruption of a minor.

No charges have been announced for the 12-year-old.

The department urged parents to ensure that weapons are secured.

