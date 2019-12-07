US naval base gunman investigated over terror links

US officials investigating the deadly attack by a Saudi aviation student at a naval air station in Florida are working to determine whether it was motivated by terrorism.

The student – identified in reports as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani – opened fire in a classroom at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday morning, killing three people.

The assault, which prompted a massive law enforcement response and saw the base locked down, ended when the attacker was shot dead by police.

Eight people were injured, including two policemen.

Emergency service personnel at the scene (WEAR-TV via AP)

Florida Senator Rick Scott issued a scathing statement calling the shooting – the second on a US naval base this week – an act of terrorism “whether this individual was motivated by radical Islam or was simply mentally unstable”.

He added it is “clear that we need to take steps to ensure that any and all foreign nationals are scrutinised and vetted extensively before being embedded with our American men and women in uniform”.

However, a national security expert from the Heritage Foundation warned against making an immediate link to terrorism.

Charles Stimson said it should not be assumed that “because he was a Saudi national in their air force and he murdered our people, that he is a terrorist”.

Navy Captain Tim Kinsella briefs the media following the shooting (Tony Giberson/Pensacola News Journal via AP)

The gunman was a member of the Saudi military who was in aviation training at the base.

During a news conference on Friday night, the FBI declined to confirm the student’s identity and would not comment on his possible motivations.

“There are many reports circulating, but the FBI deals only in facts,” Rachel L Rojas, the FBI’s special agent in charge of the Jacksonville field office, said.

US President Donald Trump declined to say whether the shooting was terrorism-related. He tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims and noted that he had received a phone call from Saudi King Salman.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia just called to express his sincere condolences and give his sympathies to the families and friends of the warriors who were killed and wounded in the attack that took place in Pensacola, Florida.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

He said the king told him “the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people”.

The Saudi government offered condolences to the victims and their families and said it would provide “full support” to US authorities investigating the shooting.

On Wednesday, a sailor whose submarine was docked at Pearl Harbour, Hawaii, opened fire on three civilian employees at the US base, killing two before taking his own life.

