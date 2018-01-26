US is open for business and competitive again, Trump tells world leaders

Addressing world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the US president said: “The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America.”

The gathering of global elites with a free trade penchant had viewed Mr Trump with scepticism, given his “America First” message, but the White House has insisted his protectionist policies and international co-operation can go hand-in-hand.

Trump at Davos

Mr Trump outlined his work to overhaul the US tax system and slash regulations, adding: “America is the place to do business.”