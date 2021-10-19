| 14.1°C Dublin

US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for Covid

DHS said contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (Lynne Sladky/AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporter

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said.

The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion”, DHS said in a statement.

The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the US Centres for Disease and Prevention.

Mr Mayorkas was with President Joe Biden on Saturday at the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol, standing on the podium between first lady Jill Biden and FBI director Christopher Wray.

