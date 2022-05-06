US ‘helped Ukraine locate and sink’ Russia’s Moskva in Black Sea

Ukraine took down Russia’s flagship Moskva in the Black Sea with the help of US intelligence inputs which confirmed its identification and location, according to reports.

However, US officials have denied involvement and claimed that Washington had no advance warning that Ukraine was going to target the Moskva.

Pentagon officials have said that a majority of Russian forces have left Mariupol even as intense fighting in the port city remains underway.

And, the British defence ministry has said that Russia’s renewed effort to secure Azovstal and complete the capture of Mariupol is likely linked to the upcoming 9 May Victory Day commemorations and “Putin’s desire to have a symbolic success in Ukraine”

The United Nations and Red Cross have launched a third operation to rescue civilians from the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and the Azovstal steel plant, where scores of people remain trapped, many of them sick or wounded.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the UN Security Council about the fresh effort, after nearly 500 civilians were helped to flee during two operations in the past week.

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry said its forces in the Baltic fleet have practised a nuclear-capable missile strike successfully, along with short-range ballistic Iskander operational and tactical missile complexes in the western enclave of Kaliningrad region.

“As part of the combat training of the Baltic Fleet’s forces in the Kaliningrad region, a simulated missile strike exercise was carried out with the Iskander operational and tactical missile complexes,” the ministry said in a statement.

The renewed military drill comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marked its 70th day, and also days away from the nation’s widely celebrated victory day, when it marks its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

