| 8.4°C Dublin

US health advisers recommend Pfizer and Moderna over J&J vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson jab has been linked to a rare clotting problem.

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine (Matt Rourke/AP) Expand

Close

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine (Matt Rourke/AP)

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine (Matt Rourke/AP)

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine (Matt Rourke/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson jab that can cause rare but serious blood clots, US health advisers have recommended.

The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations — while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not come with that risk and also appear to be more effective, advisers to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

It is an unusual move and the CDC’s director Dr Rochelle Walensky must decide whether to accept the panel’s advice.

A girl is vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP) Expand

Close

A girl is vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

A girl is vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

A girl is vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

Until now the US has treated all three Covid-19 vaccines available to Americans as an equal choice, since large studies found they all offered strong protection and early supplies were limited.

J&J’s vaccine initially was welcomed as a single-dose option that could be especially important for hard-to-reach groups like homeless people who might not get the needed second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna options.

But the CDC’s advisers said on Thursday that it was time to recognise a lot has changed since vaccines began rolling out a year ago.

More than 200 million Americans are considered fully vaccinated, including about 16 million who got the J&J shot.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy