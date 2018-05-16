News World News

US hasn’t been notified about North Korea summit quit threat – Trump

The American president and Kim Jong Un had been due to meet next month.

Mr Trump said he will push for denuclearisation in any case (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

US president Donald Trump said America has not been notified about North Korea’s threat to cancel his planned summit with Kim Jong Un next month.

Mr Trump said he will still insist on the country’s denuclearisation.

North Korea threatened to scrap the historic summit next month between the two leaders, saying it has no interest in a “one-sided” affair meant to pressure the North to abandon its nuclear weapons.

Mr Trump said the White House has not been notified at all about the threat.

He added: “We haven’t seen anything. We haven’t heard anything. We will see what happens.”

