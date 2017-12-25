US government 'negotiates multimillion-dollar cut in UN budget'

The US Mission to the UN said that the 2018-2019 budget would be slashed by over 285 million dollars (£213m) and that reductions would also be made to the UN's management and support functions.

The announcement did not make clear what effect the budget reduction will have on the US contribution.

US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that the "inefficiency and overspending" of the organisation is well-known, and she would not let "the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked".