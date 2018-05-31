US decides to go ahead with tariffs on steel and aluminium imports

Independent.ie

The Trump administration has announced it will impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Europe, Mexico and Canada after failing to win concessions from the American allies.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/us-decides-to-go-ahead-with-tariffs-on-steel-and-aluminium-imports-36965444.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article36965442.ece/75bae/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_1082aead-1bad-4606-8be9-b78e43c3609c_1