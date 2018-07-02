US comedian Andy Dick charged with groping

US comedian Andy Dick has been charged with groping a woman on a Los Angeles street earlier this year.

The LA city attorney’s spokesman Frank Mateljan, said misdemeanour sexual battery and battery charges were filed on Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 18.

Mr Mateljan said a woman reported that Dick groped her on April 5.

Dick’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the charges.

The 52-year-old comedian had a long-running stint in the 1990s on US TV network NBC’s NewsRadio and briefly had his own MTV programme, The Andy Dick Show.

He has been arrested and sued over several groping accusations, including a 2010 incident involving a bouncer and patron at a West Virginia bar.

Criminal charges were dismissed after Dick completed a pretrial diversion programme.

Press Association