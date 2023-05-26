US child cancer patient ‘overwhelmed’ meeting Yorkshire donor who saved his life

Karen Benzel, her son James with Luke Bugdol at the 2023 DKMS Gala in London (DKMS UK/PA)

By Jamel Smith, PA

An 11-year-old US cancer patient diagnosed with lymphoma was “overwhelmed” with tears when he met the British stem cell donor who saved his life three years ago.