US border officers find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing

The truck driver was pulled over for an additional inspection at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico.

Snakes in bags found hidden under and in a man&rsquo;s clothing by customs officers at the San Ysidro, California port of entry (US Customs and Border Protection/AP) Expand

Snakes in bags found hidden under and in a man&rsquo;s clothing by customs officers at the San Ysidro, California port of entry (US Customs and Border Protection/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

A man who tried to slither past US border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said.

The truck driver was pulled over for an additional inspection when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on February 25, US Customs and Border Protection said.

Agents found 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags “which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area”, they said.

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows horned lizards found during a smuggling attempt at the San Diego border. An alleged smuggler who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had dozens of lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP) Expand

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows horned lizards found during a smuggling attempt at the San Diego border. An alleged smuggler who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had dozens of lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

Nine snakes and 43 horned lizards were seized. Some of the species are considered endangered, authorities said.

“Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border,” said Sidney Aki, Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in San Diego.

“On this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US, without taking care for the health and safety of the animals.”

The man, a 30-year-old US citizen, was arrested.

