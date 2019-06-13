News World News

Thursday 13 June 2019

US blames Iran for attacks on two tankers near Persian Gulf

He said the United States will defend its forces and interests in the region but gave no specifics about any plans and he took no questions.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about the attacks on the oil tankers (Alex Brandon/AP)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about the attacks on the oil tankers (Alex Brandon/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States believes that Iran is responsible for attacks that damaged two oil tankers near the Persian Gulf.

Mr Pompeo said at a news conference in Washington that the attacks on the ships are part of a “campaign” of “escalating tension” by Iran and a threat to international peace and security.

He said the United States will defend its forces and interests in the region, but gave no specifics about any plans and he took no questions.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News