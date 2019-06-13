US blames Iran for attacks on two tankers near Persian Gulf

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States believes that Iran is responsible for attacks that damaged two oil tankers near the Persian Gulf.

Mr Pompeo said at a news conference in Washington that the attacks on the ships are part of a “campaign” of “escalating tension” by Iran and a threat to international peace and security.

It is the assessment of the U.S. government that Iran is responsible for today's attacks in the Gulf of Oman. These attacks are a threat to international peace and security, a blatant assault on the freedom of navigation, and an unacceptable escalation of tension by Iran. pic.twitter.com/cbLrWNU5S0 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 13, 2019

He said the United States will defend its forces and interests in the region, but gave no specifics about any plans and he took no questions.

Press Association