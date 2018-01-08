US bill for weather disasters over 2017 hits record high

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) noted that the US suffered 16 billion-dollar disasters last year.

That ties with 2011 for the number of billion-dollar disasters, but the total cost of damages sailed past the previous record of 215 billion dollars in 2005.

The NOAA said Hurricane Harvey cost 125 billion dollars (£92 billion), second only to the cost of 2005's Katrina, while Maria cost 90 billion (£66 billion), ranking third. Irma cost 50 billion (£37 billion).