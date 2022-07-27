US basketball star Brittney Griner tells Russian drug trial about interrogation

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medallist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)

The drug trial of Brittney Griner has resumed in a Russian court with the American basketball star testifying that a language interpreter provided during her questioning translated only a fraction of what was said.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February.

She acknowledged in court earlier this month that she had vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she arrived in Russia but contends she had no criminal intent and the canisters ended up in her luggage inadvertently.

During her testimony, the WNBA player described making a gruelling 13-hour flight to Moscow from Arizona while recovering from Covid-19.

Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool/AP)

Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia (Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool/AP)

She recalled how her luggage was checked upon arrival and how she was pulled aside after the canisters were found in her luggage.

Along with the interpreter providing an incomplete translation, Griner said she was offered neither an explanation of her rights nor access to lawyers and was instructed to sign documents without receiving an explanation of what they implied.

Griner said that after hours of proceedings she did not understand, she was allowed to hand over her personal belongings to a lawyer before being led away in handcuffs.

She said she received only a cursory translation of the allegations against her during a February 19 hearing where a court sanctioned her arrest.

Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of transporting drugs.

Her trial started on July 1 and the five previous court sessions so far were short, some lasting only about an hour.

It is unclear how long the trial will last, but a court has authorised the Phoenix Mercury player’s detention until December 20.

Griner went to Russia to play for a Russian team in the WNBA’s off-season.

Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)

Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP)

During Tuesday’s court session of about 90 minutes, a Russian neuropsychologist testified about worldwide use of medicinal cannabis, which remains illegal in Russia.

Griner’s defence team has submitted a US doctor’s letter recommending the basketball player use medical cannabis to treat pain.

Griner testified on Wednesday that she was suffering from pain from injuries sustained during her basketball career.

She emphasised that cannabis oil is widely used in the United States for medicinal purposes and has less negative effects than some other painkillers.

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said last week that the legalisation of cannabis for medical and recreational use in parts of the US had no bearing on what happens in Russia.

The slow-moving trial and Griner’s five months of detention have raised strong criticism among teammates and supporters in the United States, which has formally declared her to be “wrongfully detained”, a designation sharply rejected by Russian officials.

Griner was arrested in February amid high US-Moscow tensions ahead of Russia sending troops into Ukraine later that month.

Brittney Griner sits in a cage in the courtroom prior to the hearing (Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool/AP)

Brittney Griner sits in a cage in the courtroom prior to the hearing (Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool/AP)

Some supporters contend she is being held in Russia as a pawn, possibly for a prisoner swap.

US football notable Megan Rapinoe last week said “she’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously”.

Russian media have speculated that Griner could be exchanged for prominent Russian arms trader Viktor Bout, who is imprisoned in the United States, and that Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia for espionage, may also figure in an exchange.

US officials have not commented on the prospects for such a trade.

Russian officials have said no exchange could be discussed until the conclusion of the legal proceedings against Griner.