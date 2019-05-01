US attorney general William Barr has said he was surprised that special counsel Robert Mueller and his team did not reach a conclusion on whether or not President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

US attorney general William Barr has said he was surprised that special counsel Robert Mueller and his team did not reach a conclusion on whether or not President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

US attorney general gives evidence to Senate committee on Mueller report

Mr Barr said in evidence to the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that Mr Mueller told him of his team’s plans at a March 5 meeting.

A Justice Department legal opinion says sitting presidents cannot be indicted.

Attorney General William Barr is photographed as he sits down to give evidence (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Barr said Mr Mueller told him he would not have recommended indicting the president even without that opinion from the Office of Legal Counsel.

Mr Barr said Mr Mueller told him that there may come a time when the Justice Department should consider revisiting that opinion but that this is not that case.

Mr Mueller has written a letter says that Mr Barr’s summary of his Russia report created “public confusion about critical aspects of the results”.

Press Association