US Air Force uses F-35B fighter for first time in combat air strike
The aircraft struck Taliban targets in Afghanistan.
A stealthy F-35 fighter jet has conducted a combat air strike for the US for the first time.
It culminates years of development and anticipation for the aircraft’s move to the battlefield.
A Marine F-35B Lightning took off from the USS Essex amphibious assault ship and launched an airstrike on Thursday against Taliban targets in Afghanistan.
The aircraft is assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.
There are multiple versions of the F-35 for the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.
The supersonic Marine version can take off over a short distance and land vertically, like a helicopter.
Press Association