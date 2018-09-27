News World News

Thursday 27 September 2018

US Air Force uses F-35B fighter for first time in combat air strike

The aircraft struck Taliban targets in Afghanistan.

A Lockhead Martin F-35B (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A Lockhead Martin F-35B (Andrew Matthews/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

A stealthy F-35 fighter jet has conducted a combat air strike for the US for the first time.

It culminates years of development and anticipation for the aircraft’s move to the battlefield.

A Marine F-35B Lightning took off from the USS Essex amphibious assault ship and launched an airstrike on Thursday against Taliban targets in Afghanistan.

ipanews_bed8ef37-e31e-47c2-a106-53bd8d81546a_embedded228049115
An F-35B is put through its paces (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The aircraft is assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

There are multiple versions of the F-35 for the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.

The supersonic Marine version can take off over a short distance and land vertically, like a helicopter.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News