US agency declares Biden ‘apparent winner’ – clearing way for transition

A federal US agency has ascertained that Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the November 3 election, clearing the way for the start of the transition from Donald Trump’s administration.

An official said Emily Murphy of the General Services Administration made the determination after Mr Trump efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states, most recently in Michigan, which certified Mr Biden’s victory on Monday.

The move clears the way for Biden aides to begin co-ordinating with federal agencies on plans for the takeover on January 20.

PA Media