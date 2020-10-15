Ursula von der Leyen leaves EU summit after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been forced to leave the EU summit shortly after it opened because one of her close staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

She said on Thursday that she herself tested negative, but “as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation”.

Ms Von der Leyen had already been mingling with other EU leaders before the formal opening of the two-day summit.

Organisers had taken special precaution to keep leaders apart and make sure they respect all health regulations.

PA Media