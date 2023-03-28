Upright gorilla goes viral for human-like walk
Hongkong News, Lu Media, Xinguang News, CBS, KameraOne
Upright gorilla goes viral for human-like walk
A gorilla in a Chinese zoo is causing quite a stir on social media.
The ape was filmed walking upright through its habitat and closely resembled a human, with some thinking that it was a caretaker in a monkey suit.
According to Chinese media, it was indeed a gorilla that came into view. Some viewers reacted with humour, sating: “This is undoubtedly the last step in their evolution before they take over..