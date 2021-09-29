| 5.2°C Dublin

Upper Crust owner sees travellers return but sales still down on pre-Covid times

The travel sector operator SSP said sales in the past three weeks have improved but remain at just 47% of pre-pandemic levels.

Upper Crust owner SSP has seen an improvement in business since the lockdown restrictions eased. (Aaron Chown / PA) Expand

Close

Upper Crust owner SSP has seen an improvement in business since the lockdown restrictions eased. (Aaron Chown / PA)

Upper Crust owner SSP has seen an improvement in business since the lockdown restrictions eased. (Aaron Chown / PA)

Upper Crust owner SSP has seen an improvement in business since the lockdown restrictions eased. (Aaron Chown / PA)

By Simon Neville, PA City Editor

Upper Crust owner SSP has seen a boost in sales at its travel stores but is still far below pre-pandemic levels, the company has revealed.

Bosses said there was a significant improvement in the past three months as lockdown restrictions ease, but they remain around just 47% of pre-pandemic levels.

The company said domestic travel, which makes up around 60% of all sales, alongside leisure travel is recovering more rapidly than international and business travel.

The pandemic has hit SSP hard as travellers stay away (Victoria Jones / PA) Expand

Close

The pandemic has hit SSP hard as travellers stay away (Victoria Jones / PA)

The pandemic has hit SSP hard as travellers stay away (Victoria Jones / PA)

The pandemic has hit SSP hard as travellers stay away (Victoria Jones / PA)

In the last week alone, revenue was around 53% of 2019 levels – a vast improvement on the three months to the end of June when they stood at just 27%.

The more recent recovery was due to 60% of sites in travel hubs being able to reopen, compared with just 30% in the previous quarter.

The strongest trading has been in continental Europe, where bosses saw a strong recovery in rail travel and a busy summer holiday season in airports.

North America is also seeing a recovery in domestic air travel, the company said.

In the UK, sales in the last three months are expected to be 43% of 2019 levels following the easing of lockdown restrictions in July, with growth being driven by the rail sector, it added.

But sales remain hit in other regions where the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out has generally been slower, including Australia and Thailand, with sales in the last three months expected to be only 29% of 2019 levels.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Overall, the company said it now expects to make a profit in the quarter following tight cost management and tapping into Government support, where available.

Most Watched

Privacy