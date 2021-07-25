Unvaccinated may face restrictions in Germany, says official

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff has warned that restrictions for unvaccinated people may be necessary if Covid-19 case numbers reach new heights in the coming months.

But Helge Braun said in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that he does not expect another coronavirus-related lockdown in Germany.

Unvaccinated people may be barred from entering venues such as restaurants, cinemas and stadiums “because the residual risk is too high”, he said.

He added that getting vaccinated is important to protect against severe disease but also because “vaccinated people will definitely have more freedoms than unvaccinated people”.

Mr Braun said such policies would be legal because “the state has the responsibility to protect the health of its citizens”.

Germany’s vaccination efforts have slowed in recent weeks and that has led to discussions about how to encourage those who have not yet received a jab to do so.

More than 60% of the German population has received at least one dose while more than 49% are fully vaccinated.