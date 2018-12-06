UN-sponsored Yemen peace talks open in Sweden

Sweden’s foreign minister has opened the UN-sponsored Yemen peace talks, bringing the Arab country’s warring sides to negotiating table.

Margot Wallstrom wished the opposing parties the strength to find “compromise and courage” as they embark on the difficult task ahead.

Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom arrives with the Yemen delegates (Stina Stjernkvist/TT News Agency/AP)

Ms Wallstrom opened the talks in Rimbo, a town north of Stockholm, where representatives from Yemen’s internationally recognised government and the Shiite Houthi rebels sat across from each other.

The UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths said the “coming days are a milestone”.

He urged the parties: “Don’t waver… let us work in good faith … to deliver a message of peace.”

Press Association