Unseen for weeks, Melania Trump tweets she is ‘feeling great’

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

Mrs Trump was last seen in public in the early hours of May 10 when she joined President Donald Trump to welcome home three Americans released from detention in North Korea.

The White House announced four days later she had been admitted to a hospital to treat a benign kidney condition.