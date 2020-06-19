Unnamed state targeting Australia in cyber attack, says PM

Australia is under increasing cyber attack from a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor”, the country’s prime minister said.

Scott Morrison would not name the state responsible, and he said he made the threat public to raise awareness.

He said: “This activity is targeting Australian organisations across a range of sectors, including all levels of government, industry, political organisations, education, health, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure.”

Although the threat was constant, the frequency of attacks had increased “over many months”.

Mr Morrison added: “This is the actions of a state-based actor with significant capabilities.

“There aren’t too many state-based actors who have those capabilities.”

