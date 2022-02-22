‘Unacceptable’ – world leaders condemn Russia on Ukraine

The UN Security Council meets for an emergency session on Ukraine (United Nations via AP)

World leaders have condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin after he ordered his forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Leaders in Asia and elsewhere voiced strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, along with worries about how a European war could hurt global and local economies and endanger foreign nationals trapped in Ukraine.

Some nations publicly signalled a willingness to pursue punishment for Russia.

"The next hours & days will be critical. The risk of major conflict is real & needs to be prevented at all costs."



-- UN political chief @DicarloRosemary briefing the Security Council on Ukraine. https://t.co/90J8uSLo2G — United Nations (@UN) February 22, 2022

Global reactions followed Monday night’s emergency meeting of the UN Security Council called by Ukraine, the US and six other countries.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in said: “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory must be respected.

“A military clash against the wishes of the international community … would bring huge ramifications in the politics and economies of not only Europe, but to the whole world.”

A conflict could devastate Ukraine and cause huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy. But Asian nations are also worried.

Mr Moon instructed his officials to prepare for the economic fallout in South Korea if the Ukraine crisis worsens and US-backed nations levy stringent economic sanctions on Russia.

South Korea’s foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said diplomats are trying to persuade 63 of its nationals who currently remain in Ukraine to leave.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida criticised Russia for violating Ukrainian territorial integrity and said his country would discuss possible “severe actions”, including sanctions, with the international community.

Mr Putin’s “actions are unacceptable, and we express our strong condemnation,” Mr Kishida told reporters.

Expand Close South Korean president Moon Jae-in (Yonhap via AP) / Facebook

Whatsapp South Korean president Moon Jae-in (Yonhap via AP)

“Japan is watching the development with grave concern,” he added.

His country has a separate territorial dispute with Moscow over four Russian-controlled northern islands taken at the end of the Second World War. The stand-off has prevented the signing of a peace treaty between the two sides.

New Zealand’s foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta said there was no basis under international law for Mr Putin to recognise the Ukrainian separatist regions.

“We are concerned that this is a calculated act by President Putin to create a pretext for invasion, which would be a clear act of aggression. We again call for urgent diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution,” Ms Mahuta said in a statement.

Secretary-General @antonioguterres considers the decision of the Russian Federation to be a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. https://t.co/B3iEl3QyIW pic.twitter.com/lTAtV7WATr — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) February 21, 2022

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said Russia should “unconditionally withdraw” from Ukrainian territory and stop threatening its neighbours.

He said Russia’s actions were “unacceptable; it’s unprovoked, it’s unwarranted”.

“It is important that like-minded countries who denounce this sort of behaviour do stick together, and I can assure you that the moment that other countries put in place strong and severe sanctions on Russia, we will be in lockstep with them and we will be moving just as quickly,” he added.

Nato member Turkey, which has close relations to both Ukraine and Russia, criticised Russia’s decision to recognise the independence of the regions in eastern Ukraine.

Expand Close US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba (Pool/AP) / Facebook

Whatsapp US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba (Pool/AP)

The Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement: “We find this decision by Russia unacceptable and reject it.”

At the United Nations, an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Monday night was called by Ukraine, the US and six other countries.

Russia’s UN ambassador said the United States and its Western allies were egging on Ukraine toward “an armed provocation”.

Ukraine: @antonioguterres says efforts must be focused on ensuring immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians, preventing any actions & statements that may further escalate situation & prioritizing diplomacy.https://t.co/gnZnOeOwBe pic.twitter.com/RnyTOhsH5J — United Nations (@UN) February 21, 2022

Vassily Nebenzia accused Ukraine of sharply increasing shelling in residential areas of the separatist regions over the past weekend as well as in some Russian towns and villages near the border.

Ukraine’s UN ambassador demanded that Russia cancel its recognition of the independence of the separatist regions, immediately withdraw its “occupation troops” sent there by Mr Putin and return to negotiations.

Sergiy Kyslytsya condemned Mr Putin’s “illegal and illegitimate” decision to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

China, a traditional ally of Russia, sounded a cautious note, calling for restraint and a diplomatic solution to the crisis.