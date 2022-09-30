| 11.9°C Dublin

UN vote set to condemn ‘illegal’ Russian referendums

The vote aims to reaffirm the UN’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Russian recruits take a train at a railway station in Prudboi, Volgograd region of Russia (AP) Expand

Close

Russian recruits take a train at a railway station in Prudboi, Volgograd region of Russia (AP)

Russian recruits take a train at a railway station in Prudboi, Volgograd region of Russia (AP)

Russian recruits take a train at a railway station in Prudboi, Volgograd region of Russia (AP)

By AP Reporters

The UN Security Council has scheduled a vote on a resolution that would condemn Russia for its “illegal so-called referendums” in four Ukrainian regions, and declare that they “have no validity”.

The US and Albanian-sponsored resolution would call on all countries not to recognise any alterations to the status of Ukraine’s Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

It would reaffirm the UN commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence within its internationally-recognised borders.

People make preparations for a concert at Red Square (AP) Expand

Close

People make preparations for a concert at Red Square (AP)

People make preparations for a concert at Red Square (AP)

People make preparations for a concert at Red Square (AP)

The Kremlin has announced plans to move on annexing Russian-controlled areas of the four regions Friday, and Russia is certain to veto the resolution.

US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said earlier this week that if that happens the US and Albania will put the resolution to a vote in the 193-member General Assembly where there are no vetoes.

The draft resolution, obtained late on Thursday by The Associated Press, would order Russia to “desist and refrain from actions aimed at the partial or total disruption of the national unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

It would also demand the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy