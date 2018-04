UN team arrives in Bangladesh to meet Rohingya refugees

The visit comes amid the delayed repatriation of some 700,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled to Bangladesh from Burma to escape military-led violence.

The team arrived in the coastal town of Cox’s Bazar on Saturday.

As the @UN Security Council members make their way to Bangladesh and Myanmar for a five-day visit, @UN_DPA takes a closer look at how and why the Council embarks on such field missions: https://t.co/14qsqIlMRP pic.twitter.com/BZxBWfBT37 — UN Political Affairs (@UN_DPA) April 27, 2018

Bangladesh’s acting foreign secretary, M Khurshed Alam, said the visit is “very significant” as international pressure on Burma continues to mount to ensure the safe and voluntary return of the refugees, who are seeking protection from the United Nations.