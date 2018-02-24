News World News

Saturday 24 February 2018

UN Security Council unanimously approves resolution demanding 30-day ceasefire in Syria

Members of the Syrian Civil Defence carry a young man who was wounded during air strikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta (Syrian Civil Defence White Helmets via AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The UN Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire across Syria "without delay" to deliver humanitarian aid to millions and evacuate the critically ill and wounded.

The sponsors, Kuwait and Sweden, amended the resolution late on Friday in a last-minute attempt to get Russian support, dropping a demand that the ceasefire take effect in 72 hours.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia had said repeatedly that an immediate ceasefire was unrealistic.

Sweden's UN Ambassador Olof Skoog said before the vote that the resolution could de-escalate violence and save lives.

"The UN convoys and evacuation teams are ready to go," he said.

Press Association

