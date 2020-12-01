UN says pandemic to fan surge in humanitarian needs in 2021

Refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region wait to receive aid at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan (Nariman El-Mofty/AP)

The UN humanitarian office says needs for assistance have ballooned to unprecedented levels this year because of Covid-19, projecting that a staggering 235 million people will require help in 2021.

This comes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and global challenges including conflicts, forced migration and the impact of global warming.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expects a 40% increase in the number of people in need of such assistance in 2021 compared to this year.

People receive aid supplies after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico (Carlos Giusti/AP)

OCHA made the projections in its latest annual Global Humanitarian Overview on Tuesday, saying its hopes to reach 160 million of those people in need will cost 35 billion dollars (£26.25 billion).

That is more than twice the record 17 billion dollars (£12.75 billion) that donors have provided for the international humanitarian response so far this year — and a target figure that is almost certain to go unmet.

OCHA head Mark Lowcock said: “The picture we’re painting this year is the bleakest and darkest perspective on humanitarian needs we’ve ever set out, and that’s because the pandemic has reaped carnage across the most fragile and vulnerable countries on the planet.

“For the first time since the 1990s, extreme poverty is going to increase, life expectancy will fall, the annual death toll from HIV, tuberculosis and malaria is set to double.

We wonât get a second chance to make the right choice.

Today we are launching the Global Humanitarian Overview.

For 2021, we will need $35 billion, to reach 160 million of the worldâs most vulnerable with life-saving support. https://t.co/Y0r9cz9wsA #InvestInhumanity — Mark Lowcock (@UNReliefChief) December 1, 2020

“We fear a near doubling in the number of people facing starvation.”

Mr Lowcock added it is not the pandemic, but its economic impact that is having the greatest effect on humanitarian needs.

He said: “These all hit the poorest people in the poorest countries hardest of all. For the poorest, the hangover from the pandemic will be long and hard.”

PA Media