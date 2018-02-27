UN officials warn over ‘catastrophic’ conditions in Yemen

Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, special UN envoy to Yemen, also accused both the Saudi-backed government and Shia rebels of prolonging the conflict.

The officials painted a dire picture of the Arab world’s most impoverished country plunging into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and facing widespread destruction as a result of what Mr Cheikh Ahmed called the parties’ “destructive pattern of zero-sum politics”.

Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mr Lowcock warned the Security Council that famine remains a real threat.