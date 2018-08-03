UN representatives are helping investigate the killing of three Russian journalists in Central African Republic (CAR), Moscow officials said.

UN investigating killing of three Russian reporters in Central African Republic

The reporters, named as Alexander Rastorguyev, Kirill Radchenko and Orkhan Dzhemal, were ambushed and killed on Monday outside the town of Sibut.

They had been investigating a Russian private security company that was operating in CAR as well as Russian ties to the local mining industry.

The reporters had been working on an investigation into Russian private military contractors (AP)

The project was funded by exiled opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a long-time foe of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Officials in CAR say the journalists were kidnapped by 10 men wearing turbans and speaking Arabic. Their bodies bore gunshot wounds.

Russian Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said four UN experts are assisting CAR authorities in investigating the attack. The Russian embassy is also involved.

The journalists’ editors suspect the killings are linked to their work.

