UN human rights experts 'disturbed' by Iranian response to protests
UN human rights experts have said they are "very disturbed" by Iranian authorities' response to protests across the country following the deaths of more than 20 people during the demonstrations.
The four independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council urged the authorities to exercise restraint in a joint statement issued in Geneva.
They added that "the (Iranian) government's instruction to the Revolutionary Guard to hit hard against the protesters, and the judiciary's threats of harsh punishment, are unacceptable".
The experts said they are also very concerned about the reported shutdown of social media services such as Instagram and messaging services like Telegram, arguing that "communication blackouts constitute a serious violation of fundamental rights".
