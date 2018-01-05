News World News

Friday 5 January 2018

UN human rights experts 'disturbed' by Iranian response to protests

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called for UN Security Council and Human Rights Council emergency sessions on Iran. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
UN human rights experts have said they are "very disturbed" by Iranian authorities' response to protests across the country following the deaths of more than 20 people during the demonstrations.

The four independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council urged the authorities to exercise restraint in a joint statement issued in Geneva.

They added that "the (Iranian) government's instruction to the Revolutionary Guard to hit hard against the protesters, and the judiciary's threats of harsh punishment, are unacceptable".

The experts said they are also very concerned about the reported shutdown of social media services such as Instagram and messaging services like Telegram, arguing that "communication blackouts constitute a serious violation of fundamental rights".

Press Association

