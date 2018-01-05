UN human rights experts 'disturbed' by Iranian response to protests

The four independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council urged the authorities to exercise restraint in a joint statement issued in Geneva.

They added that "the (Iranian) government's instruction to the Revolutionary Guard to hit hard against the protesters, and the judiciary's threats of harsh punishment, are unacceptable".

The experts said they are also very concerned about the reported shutdown of social media services such as Instagram and messaging services like Telegram, arguing that "communication blackouts constitute a serious violation of fundamental rights".