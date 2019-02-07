News World News

UN expert says Saudi Arabia undermined Khashoggi probe

Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

United Nations Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard (Cemal Yurttas/DHA via AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A UN expert has concluded that Saudi Arabia undermined Turkey’s efforts to investigate the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which she described as a “brutal and premeditated killing” planned and carried out by Saudi officials.

Agnes Callamard – the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions – made her assessment on Thursday after visiting Turkey.

Jamal Khashoggi was killed in Istanbul (Johnny Green/PA)

She plans to present a final report to the UN Human Rights Council in June.

Mr Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Ms Callamard said in a statement that “woefully inadequate time and access was granted to Turkish investigators to conduct a professional and effective crime-scene examination and search required by international standards for investigation”.

